Super Eagles: Ethnicity and Ahmed Musa, others

I have read some sponsored posts trying to draw sympathy for Almeria forward, Sadiq Umar. Some posts even look more like Umar’s. His performance at the last African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) was not very impressive, making football fans, including yours sincerely to tag him as a “quota system player”.

In football, racism has become so difficult to eradicate. Great footballers had tolerated so much of racial abuses not to talk of average players. Footballers around the world cope with racism not only from fans but also from referees and managers.

I have since kept a closer look at Umar to see what Coach Austin Eguavoen has seen in him despite not playing to instruction except against Tunisia, the only match we lost at AFCON.

I can say that he is a good talent but he will remain a latent talent until he is able to exhibit Eguavoen’s tactics on the field of play. There is difference between talent and quality. We need quality against Ghana.

This is what Umar should learn from the Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, who never posted any ethnic posts to draw sympathy for himself on social media but brought quality to our football.

Musa today remains the most capped Super Eagles player with 103 appearances for the three-time African Champions.

He remains the Eagle with the highest world cup goals, four. He is one of the few

benevolent footballers that have helped the less privileged, including ex-internationals, yet he never allows ethnic attack to derail him.

Musa has done great things for this country. In spite of his past performances, football enthusiasts don’t spare him of ethnic attacks, yet he always keep his cool.

Musa will enjoy more months like some of our former captains, such as Stephen Keshi, Peter Rufai, Nwankwo Kanu who spent more time in the squad without much playtime because of their positive and leadership characters.

He has not been playing actively for the Eagles but mark my words, Musa will be at the World Cup as Super Eagles captain, even if he has injury. Eguavoen sees this as a tradition that must continue to honour Super Eagles outgoing captain.

What separates Musa is not just his talent , it includes his leadership quality on and off the pitch. This is what Umar should emulate and stop seeking social media sympathy. He should speak on the field without which he will be booed out of the Super Eagles squad.

Has anybody complained about Zaidu Sanusi, not at all. The guy is good. He expresses himself on the field not on social media. Umar has got another chance to prove himself or else, he will be surplus to the team.

KUNLE AWOSIYAN is a journalist based in Lagos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

