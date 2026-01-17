Super Eagles’ determimation earn us bronze medal- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, for clinching the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), praising their resilience and fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

The President’s commendation followed Nigeria’s hard-fought victory over seven-time champions Egypt during the third-place match.

The Super Eagles triumphed via a 4-2 penalty shootout after regular time which ended without a decisive goal, a contest in which the Nigerian side largely dominated proceedings.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu applauded the team for bouncing back from the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to host nation Morocco last Wednesday, where Nigeria also exited on penalties.

According to the President, the Super Eagles’ performance at the tournament once again showcased the determination, persistence and indomitable can-do spirit that Nigerians are known for.

“Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed,” Tinubu added.

“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off.”

Tinubu noted that the team’s ability to regroup mentally and physically after the painful semi-final loss was a testament to their character and professionalism, adding that Nigerians everywhere would take pride in their achievement.

“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco,” he stated.

The President further expressed gratitude to the players and the entire team for flying the nation’s flag high on the continental stage.

“Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold,” Tinubu said.

Nigeria’s bronze medal finish marks another notable chapter in the Super Eagles’ AFCON history and provides renewed optimism for the future of the national team.