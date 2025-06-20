Super Eagles defender leaves Turkish club for Romania

Super Eagles centre back, Kenneth Omeruo, has completed a permanent move to Romania league club, CFR Cluj, after the expiration of his contract with Turkish league outfit, Kasimpasa.

The 31-year-old defender, who became the seventh signing made by Cluj ahead of next season, joined the Romanian team on a free transfer.

Confirming the defender’s arrival on Friday, the club President, Christi Balaj, stated that the defender was considered as potential signee considering his wealth of experience.

While unveiling the Nigerian player, Balaj added that Omeruo would bring valuable experience to the side managed by Dan Peterescu.

Omeruo, who has played in English, Dutch and Spanish divisions will officially join the club on July 1.

He becomes the sixth of his compatriots to play for Cluj and will link up with Matai Ilie and Sherif Sinyan to form a formidable defensive unit for the club which won the Romania league cup last season.