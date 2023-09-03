Super Eagles coach drops Musa, others ahead AFCON qualifiers

The Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has opted to leave out the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, and some other high-profile names for the final match against Sao Tome and Principe in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification series.

Musa, who remains Nigeria’s most-capped player, is missing on the 23-man list as well as Zaidu Sanusi and Alex Iwobi who were both injured among others were also omitted.

Meanwhile, the coach invited Gift Orban, and re-invited Calvin Bassey after picking up good forms following his move from Dutch giant, Ajax, to London club, Fulham.

Peseiro, who has just extended his contract with the NFF, released the team news on Sunday ahead of the encounter.

The Portuguese tactician invited the assistant captain, William Ekong, defender Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, among others.

In all, he called three goalkeepers (including home-based Olorunleke Ojo), eight defenders, four midfielders, and eight forwards for the game, slated for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday, 10 September.

Nigeria, on 12 points from their previous five matches, are already guaranteed a place in the finals but must earn at least a point to be sure of topping the group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone in Bissau.

Peseiro has called for the first time Belgium-based centre-back Jordan Torunarigha and forwards Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, and there are recalls for Portugal-based left-back Bruno Onyemaechi and defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent, Belgium); William Ekong (PAOK FC, Greece); Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff FC, Wales); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Gift Orban (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Boniface (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany).

