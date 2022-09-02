Super Eagles captain joins Turkish club on 2yrs contract

The Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has joined another Turkish Super Lig side, Sivasspor Kulübü, after signing a two-year deal, following his sack by Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa was reportedly identified by the team’s new manager as a key player to help the team in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Europa Conference League title chase.

Meanwhile, in the league, the Nigerian forward’s first game for his new employer would be against his former team, Fatih Karagumruk.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

