Super Eagles boycott training over unpaid bonuses

The players shunned the training exercise stating that they are owed allowances for qualifying for the 2025 African Cup of Nations and making the World Cup play-off as well as for achievements dating back to 2019.

The remonstrators who described the condition as ”empty promises” disclosed that they are awaiting a quick resolution to continue their preparation to navigate past the Gabonese.

Following the incident of Tuesday, the squad numbered 23 and full technical crew released a statement which reads in extracts, ”The full squad, including officials withheld from today’s training in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments.

”The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparation for Thursday’s game with Gabon. Thank you, from the players.”