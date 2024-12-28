25.2 C
Super Eagles beats Ghana 3-1, end 6yrs African championship absence

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles has secured its spot in the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Ghana’s Black Galaxies 3-1 during the qualifying match.

After a goalless first leg in Accra, the Eagles B took control of the return match, scoring three goals in the first half to end Ghana’s chances of booking a place in the tournament.

During the game played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, the Ghanaian team scored a consolation goal in the second half.

Sodiq Ismail and Nduka Junior from Remo Stars put Nigeria ahead within the first 22 minutes, and Rangers’ Kazeem Ogunleye added a third goal in the 25th minute.

Ghana’s Stephen Amankuna scored in the 73rd minute, but it was only a consolation as Nigeria held on to secure their place in the tournament.

This victory was particularly sweet for the Super Eagles B, as it came against a Ghana side that had previously denied them CHAN qualification in 2008 and 2022.

Nigeria will now compete in the 2025 CHAN, co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from February 1 to 25.

At the tournament, the team will aim to better their previous best performance, which saw them finish as runners-up in 2018.

