FootballSports

Sunshine Queens goalkeeper, Johnson, dies hours after training

By News Desk

By The Guild

Tragedy has occurred in a Nigerian female football club, Sunshine Queens, when the team’s goalkeeper, Elizabeth Johnson, popularly called Jandel, died hours after she trained with other players in Akure, Ondo State capital.

As gathered, the goalkeeper, known for her display at the goal post, was said to have slumped after complaining of feeling feverish.

Confirming the tragedy on Sunday, the club’s media officer, Femi Atolagbe, described the development as very heartbreaking and that it has destabilized the team.

According to him, Johnson who was hale and healthy trained with the team yesterday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

“She earlier in the day complained of feeling feverish and dizzy. She was being taken to the hospital when she gave up the ghost on the way.  Players, officials, and management are still in shock.”

