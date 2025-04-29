Sunny Ade dismisses daughter’s reports on abduction

Nigerian legendary juju musician, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi-Adegeye, popularly called King Sunny Ade, has debunked claims by his daughter that he has been abducted in the country.

He described the reports as false and malicious, saying this was spread by his daughter, Damilola Esther Adeniyi-Adegeye and her associates.

The reports which began circulating online has caused widespread concern among fans and the entertainment community.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the music icon urged his fans not to panic that he was hale and hearty as well as not under any abduction across the country and abroad.

He said: “I, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi-Adegeye, MFR, also known as King Sunny Ade, am alive and well. The falsehoods about my disappearance or being missing are completely untrue.”

King Sunny Ade extended gratitude to his supporters, saying he remains deeply thankful for their love and concern during the confusion. He emphasized that he is safe and in good health, urging the public to disregard any unfounded claims.

The statement also served as a stern warning to those behind the false reports. He condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and image, stating that anyone responsible must be prepared to face legal consequences.

“It is very important to address this fabricated news and assure the public that I am safe. I admonish bloggers and individuals exploiting my name to desist or face the wrath of the law,” he added.

The veteran musician, who has had a profound impact on Nigerian and global music for decades, concluded his message with appreciation: “Thank you and God bless all.”

The public is advised to verify information from reliable sources and refrain from spreading unverified news, especially concerning public figures.