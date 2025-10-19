Sundowns thrashes Remo Stars 5-1 during CAF Champions League game

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa has boosted its chances of progressing to the group stage of the 2025-2026 CAF champions league after thrashing Nigerian representative, Remo Stars Football Club, 5-1 in the first leg of the tournament’s second round.

The South African side dominated proceedings from the start of the match with goal keeper and skipper, Ronwen Williams, inspiring the team.

During the game played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Sunday, the host struggled to meet their visitors football standards.

The inability to meet the standard resulted in outcome of the first half which ended 2-0 with goals from Tashreeq Matthews in the 11th minute and Peter Shalulile in the 41st minute.

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance from the start of the second half and were rewarded with a third goal in the 60th minute by Miguel Reisinho.

Substitutes, Arthur De Oliveira and Katlego Ntsabeleng, came off the bench to score the fourth and fifth goal in the 74th and 84th minutes.

Remo Stars substitute, Samson Olasupo, scored the consolation goal from a short outside the 18 yard box in the 76th minute before a large and passionate crowd.

With this result Remo Stars have a huge mountain to climb when they go away for the return leg in Pretoria on October 26.