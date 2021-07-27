Sunday Igboho’s supporters attack journalists after Benin Republic court remand leader

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, supporters were reported to have attacked the crew of Nigerian Television station, Arise TV, after the court in Republic of Benin ruled that the activist should be remanded pending the outcome of ongoing investigations by security agencies.
As gathered, the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou also ruled that the Yoruba Nation leader should be transferred to another detention facility that would allow him to have access to better treatments while in detention.
The outcome of the over 10 hours court proceeding, The Guild learnt, did not go down well with the supporters that were earlier dispersed from the court premises by the country’s law enforcement agency.
After the court proceedings yesterday, the supporters were said to have vented their anger on the TV crew including the reporter, cameraman, as well as driver, and were beaten by the activist supporters while the camera was stolen.
A staff of the TV station disclosed that the camera was yet to be retrieved from the activist even after the crew pleaded to the supporters, who were said to be angry over the court outcome, that they were in the country to report activities.
Earlier, the West African nation had relaxed security around Sunday Igboho, removing the leg chains and handcuff as well as granted his wife, Ropo, access to meet him thrice daily.