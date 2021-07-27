Sunday Igboho risks lengthy jail term after Benin Republic file criminal charges

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, may face lengthy jail terms should the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou found him guilty of fresh criminal charges preferred against him by the Benin Republic Government.

As gathered, the country has filed a new criminal case against the embattled agitator, said to be bordering on connivance with others to carry out alleged criminal acts in the country with his appearance in Benin before eventual arrest.

Confirming the new charges, Igboho’s Benin Republic-based lawyer, Ibrahim Salami, noted that his return to cell followed the new criminal charges and that the new case was not involving his alleged case with Nigeria, but with the government of Benin.

Salami, one of the nine Cotonou, Benin Republic-based lawyers of Igboho, said that contrary to the new criminal charges preferred against his client by Benin, the team of lawyers was expecting extradition charges from the Nigerian government against the activist while in court on Monday.

Giving detail of the court rulings in an interview with BBC, he disclosed that the new charges preferred against the Yoruba Nation agitator include illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers, and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Salami, who is also a law professor in the country, noted that the new charges summed up as criminal charge was a serious offense in Benin and that Igboho had been remanded to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations before ruling.

“First, the judge ruled that Sunday Igboho entered into the Benin Republic through an illegal means. They also want to investigate how Sunday Igboho conspired with others to enter Benin Republic through wrong means.

“They also want to know how long he has been in Benin republic and his plans in the country. They also raised a charge on whether he wants to come and cause unrest or social disturbance in Benin Republic,” the lawyer said.

The Guild had earlier reported that Igboho’s supporters allegedly attacked the crew of Nigerian Television station, Arise TV, after the court ruled that the activist should be remanded pending the outcome of ongoing investigations by security agencies.

As gathered, the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou ruled that the Yoruba Nation leader should be transferred to another detention facility that would allow him to have access to better treatments while in detention.

The outcome of the over 10 hours court proceeding, The Guild learnt, did not go down well with the supporters that were earlier dispersed from the court premises by the country’s law enforcement agency.

After the court proceedings yesterday, the supporters were said to have vented their anger on the TV crew including the reporter, cameraman, as well as driver, and were beaten by the activist supporters while the camera was stolen.

A staff of the TV station disclosed that the camera was yet to be retrieved from the activist even after the crew pleaded to the supporters, who were said to be angry over the court outcome, that they were in the country to report activities.

Earlier, the West African nation had relaxed security around Sunday Igboho, removing the leg chains and handcuff as well as granted his wife, Ropo, access to meet him thrice daily.

Also, the government approved the request of Sunday Igboho’s legal team that the suspect should be allowed to undergo a medical checkup and that it should be done by his personal physician. The approval was confirmed by his legal team through a statement released by Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Maxwell Adeleye, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

