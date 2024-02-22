The embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has returned to Nigeria, ahead of his.mother’s burial in Oyo State.

Igboho returned to the country barely three years after leaving the country to evade arrest by the country security agencies.

He arrive the country from his based in Germany after leaving the Benin Republic prison, following allegations levelled against him by the country’s authorities.

His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed the development through a statement released on his official social media handle on Thursday.

Koiki added that the activist returned to the country for his late mother’s burial scheduled to hold in Ignoho town, Oyo State.

He wrote: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A.ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in SAKI TOWN some few hours ago.”

Igboho has been out of Nigeria since 2021 when he eloped to Benin Republic after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).