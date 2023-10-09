Sunday Igboho regains freedom, leaves Benin Rep. custody, for Germany

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has left the Benin Republic after being set free by the country’s authorities, barely two years after his arrest while fleeing from Nigerian Police arrest.

The activist regained freedom after serving the term approved by the country’s law for anyone discovered to have been associating with criminals.

One of the activist’s counsel, Ibrahim Salami, on Monday, confirmed his release to newsmen and disclosed that he has left the West African nation.

Igboho’s release came one year after he was granted a conditional release for medical treatment, but not allowed to leave the country.

Igboho, who agitates for independence for the Yoruba ethnic group, was arrested in Benin in October 2021 while trying to fly to Germany.

Igboho had appeared in a video on social media thanking Benin President Patrice Talon and a former Nigerian president as well as Nobel prize winner, Wole Soyinka, for their support.

He appeared to be in a residential home, but he did not say where he was addressing his supporters from, after his alleged release.

During the address, the activist rallied support for the Southwest region of the country, saying “To all our political class and all our Yorubaland, let’s join our hands to make Yoruba great.

Nigerian security officials fought an hour-long gun battle during a raid on Igboho’s home in Oyo State in October 2021, but he escaped. And was alleged to have hidden weapons in his house and arrested 12 men and one woman.

Police said at the time the finds were “confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

