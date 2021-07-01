Sunday Igboho postpones Lagos Yoruba nation rally after gunmen attack

The leader of the Yoruba nation movement, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has postponed his proposed secession rally in Lagos State, following gunmen invasion of his residence, killing at least two persons, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Igboho said that the rally earlier been organised to demand self-government for the Southwest region was postponed after evaluating safety and security issues that could arise during demonstrations in the state.

MORE DETAILS LATER

