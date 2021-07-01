Report on Interest
under logo

Two Korean-based Nigerians under detention over romance scam

Baraqah

NDLEA arrests 89 drug traffickers in 5-month across Kaduna

The Guild

Lagos Assembly recommends dialogue for govt, secession…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

Sunday Igboho postpones Lagos Yoruba nation rally after gunmen attack

By News Desk

By The Guild

The leader of the Yoruba nation movement, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has postponed his proposed secession rally in Lagos State, following gunmen invasion of his residence, killing at least two persons, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Igboho said that the rally earlier been organised to demand self-government for the Southwest region was postponed after evaluating safety and security issues that could arise during demonstrations in the state.

MORE DETAILS LATER

The Guild 3137 posts 37 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: