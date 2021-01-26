Sunday Igboho faults Buhari’s aide claim on 2009 Ekiti guber election

A popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, known better as Sunday Igboho, faulted claims by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu, that he was contracted to disrupt the 2009 Rerun Governorship Election in Ekiti State.

He said that contrary to the politician’s position, he never had any transaction with Ojodu nor contracted by the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as political machinery.

Igboho maintained that the clarification had become imperative after he realized that some desperate politicians had been adding coloration to his intervention on the farmers-herders clashes in Oyo.

Briefing journalist on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, the activist said that Ojudu’s claim that he and another top politician met him to shelve the disruption plan and the latter agreed to stay off the election was false and farther from the truth.

Igboho revealed that he was yet to meet the president’s aide in person and that he was surprised that a political figure serving with a sitting president would make a false claim to score cheap political points.

“I have been hearing reports about a man called Femi Ojudu. I don’t know this man. He said the late Chief Adedibu contracted me in 2009 and we all know that Adedibu died in 2008. I think the man should undergo a mental test because the late Chief Adedibu did not train me for any job and I was not close to the late Adedidu.

“I have a relationship with my father, Senator Rasheed Ladoja and I have never betrayed him in the years I was his follower. I don’t know Femi Ojodu and I didn’t have any business with him. All that he said are lies.”

He added that contrary to insinuation from different quarters, he was not being bankrolled by any politician to issue and enforce a vacation order to murderous herdsmen.

“Politicians are now politicising the herdsmen issue to tarnish my image and make me weak. Any politician who knows he paid me money to do all that I am doing should come out openly before the whole world. I was not bankrolled by anyone. My priority is for peace to reign in the land of my forefathers,” Igboho said.