Sunday Igboho confirms date for Yoruba Nation’s Lagos mega rally

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has confirmed July 3, 2021, as day set aside for the Yoruba Nation mega rally in Lagos State, saying that he would alongside other activists storm the state for peaceful demonstration in demanding for Yoruba race emancipation.

He clarified that contrary to reports that the group would not be marching in Lagos, plans have been concluded by the agitators to peacefully pass their message to Lagosians and implore them to join the cause aimed at ensuring Yoruba people are free across their geographical locations.

Igboho noted that the event would continue as planned and that necessary stakeholders have been informed about the protest such that would forestall violent clashes during the rally meant to drive home the importance of united Yoruba race across South-West region.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Olayemi Koiki, in a live video, Igboho said that the rally is scheduled to take off from Ojota Park, Lagos and that nothing would stop Oduduwa agitators from demonstrating in the state.

“We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos. Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody can say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally. We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos,” he said.

It would be recalled that the activist had in March threatened to sack the Apapa and Tin Can Ports leadership and take over control of the entire land borders in South-West states, to mark the start of Yoruba secession plans.

Igboho stated that the Yorubas were allegedly been marginalised by the Federal Government in the control of their resources and that the action has affected the development of the region.

The activist, meanwhile, appealed to Yorubas in the northern region to return home and take control of activities in their hometown which he claimed have been occupied by the Fulanis.

He disclosed the plans while addressing pressmen on the ravaging issue of Herdsmen and insurgency across the country at the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, (NINAS), event before Prof Banji Akintoye read NINAS stance on the expiration of the group’s 90-Day Notice of grave constitutional grievances issued to the apex government.

Igboho appealed to International Agencies including the United Nations (UN) to interfere and support the Yoruba secession plans before the ethnic group embarking on actions that could result in a breakdown of law and order across the country.

