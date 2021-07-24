Sunday Igboho clears air on FG’s repatriation moves, others

The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has disclosed that the Federal Government was yet to file for his repatriation before the Republic of Benin Court hearing his case and that the West African nation held him in compliance with the Nigerian government’s request.

Sunday Igboho added that the Republic of Benin was not prosecuting him rather was only ensuring that his fundamental human rights were not violated while in the country.

The activist’s clarification came ahead of next Monday’s hearing on allegations levelled against him by the Nigerian government and they include illegal procurement of ammunition, fueling unrest across the country, and behind the secession moves by different regions in the country.

Speaking through one of his five lawyers, Ibrahim Salami, in an interview monitored by our correspondent, disclosed that before his arrival, the Federal Government had written to the Republic of Benin government and asked that Sunday Igboho’s name be included on the list of persons declared wanted for their actions.

Salami added that due to the earlier correspondence between both governments, the airport authorities picked Sunday Igboho and detained him pending the arrival of the Nigerian government officials, saying but we got wind of this and quickly swing into action and prevented any illegal action.

The legal practitioner, who disclosed that the activist came into the Republic of Benin through non-motorized routes with his wife, Ropo, said that the rights activist was arrested with Nigerian as well as German passports and not with fake passports.

While debunking claims that Sunday Igboho was tried for possessing a Republic of Benin passport despite not being a citizen of the country, Salami stressed: “It is not true that Benin Republic passport was found on Sunday Igboho when he was arrested. What was found on him were Nigerian and German passports. His wife had only her German passport on her at the point of arrest”.

