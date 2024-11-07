28 C
Lagos
Thursday, November 7, 2024
spot_img
National

Sultan describes late Army Chief as humanist

0
15

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar III, has paid tribute to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as a man of integrity who built a formidable architecture for Nigeria’s security and a robust national army.

Abubakar, a retired Army Brigadier General, recalled Lagbaja’s distinguished career, highlighting his notable roles as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Enugu and GOC 1 Division Kaduna.

He emphasized Lagbaja’s unwavering commitment to building a strong and effective military, which has had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s security.

In a statement issued by his media office, Sultan Abubakar expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the entire Nigerian Army.

He praised Lagbaja’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to duty, noting that his legacy will forever be remembered in the Armed Forces community.

Meanwhile, the Sultan urged the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Chief of Army Staff to take solace in his remarkable achievements and the memories of his selfless service to the nation.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and that Lagbaja’s soul rests in peace.

Previous article
Fighting corruption in Nigeria is not kids play – EFCC chairman
Next article
Policeman dies during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.