Sultan describes late Army Chief as humanist

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar III, has paid tribute to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, describing him as a man of integrity who built a formidable architecture for Nigeria’s security and a robust national army.



Abubakar, a retired Army Brigadier General, recalled Lagbaja’s distinguished career, highlighting his notable roles as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Enugu and GOC 1 Division Kaduna.



He emphasized Lagbaja’s unwavering commitment to building a strong and effective military, which has had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s security.



In a statement issued by his media office, Sultan Abubakar expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the entire Nigerian Army.



He praised Lagbaja’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to duty, noting that his legacy will forever be remembered in the Armed Forces community.



Meanwhile, the Sultan urged the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Chief of Army Staff to take solace in his remarkable achievements and the memories of his selfless service to the nation.



He prayed that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and that Lagbaja’s soul rests in peace.