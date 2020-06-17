Sultan of Sokoto faults FG’s response on Boko Haram killings, others

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has faulted the Federal Government response on state of insecurity nationwide, including the incessant killings by the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits across the country.

He explained that the absence of government concerted effort and perceived helplessness to end the senseless killings across the country was further emboldened the terrorists.

The Sultan, who also doubled as the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Jamaatu Nasril Islam, condemned what he described as the government’s press statement approach to burning issues of insecurity claiming lives and properties of citizens nationwide.

In a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by the Secretary-General of the JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, Abubakar argued that governments’ inability to stop the wanton destructions particularly in the northeast and northwest region of the country informed the lackadaisical attitude of the nation’s security operatives.

He further enjoined the Muslim ummah(community) to pray for God’s intervention to stop the unending killings and other related matters in the country, urging governments at all levels to rise to its primary roles by protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and JNI’s President-General, is in utter shockwave over the unfortunate repeated incidences of loss of precious lives and wanton destruction of property arising from well-coordinated attacks of armed bandits, Boko Haram terrorist groups and rapists.

“These repeated calamitous scenarios would have been avoided had the government risen to the occasion, we nonetheless as always condemn the repeated brutal acts in their entirety; especially the lackadaisical attitude of relevant security agencies that seemed to be overwhelmed, despite repeated calls by concerned and well-meaning Nigerians for decisive action.

“We implore the government to take all genuine calls, concerns so raised and recommendations proffered so far, even from perceived and/or alleged antagonists in good fate, in order to move the country on the path of glory – human security, as development in whatever guise, is utterly incomplete without security.

“Government should also note that citizens have a right to be listened to, over their feelings on insecurity challenge in Nigeria.JNI also notes with dismay the lack of symbolic gestures to affected communities by those in authorities. They remain in their comfort zones as their subjects are subjected to arsons and killings of the highest degree. The government should not reduce itself to just issuing light press statements on security upheavals,” the statement read.