Sultan confirms Wednesday as start of Ramadan

Muslims across Nigeria are set to commence the Ramadan fast following the official confirmation of the new crescent moon by the Amir, head of the Muslim, Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

He stated that credible moon-sighting reports were received from multiple regions, satisfying the conditions required to mark the beginning of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

The announceveri was made on Tuesday through a statement from the Sultanate Council of Sokoto confirming that the fasting will commence on Wednesday.

With the verification completed, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, has been declared the first day of Ramadan 1447AH in the country.

The Guild reports that Ramadan occupies a central place in Islamic worship. Throughout the month, adherents observe daily fasting from dawn until sunset, intensify prayers, and increase charitable giving.

The period is also widely regarded as a time for moral reflection, communal solidarity, and renewed spiritual discipline.