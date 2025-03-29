Sultan confirms Eid after sighting new crescent moon

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced that a new crescent moon has been sighted, declaring that Sunday, March 30th is for Eid-il-Fitri celebration across the country.

Abubakar, who is also the Amir Mumin for Nigeria, said that the new moon marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

The announcement, made on Saturday night, follows reports of moon sightings from various locations across the country.

“With the sighting of the moon, Sunday, March 30, 2025, will be the 1st of Shawwal 1446 AH, marking the day for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the Sultan added.

He congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and urged them to sustain the virtues of patience, piety, and charity beyond the holy month.

The Sultan also called on Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, and progress in the country, while advising worshippers to observe the Eid prayers peacefully and in accordance with Islamic teachings.