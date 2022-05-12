Sultan condemns killing of Sokoto college female student

Following murder of a female Student of Shehu Sagari College of Education in Sokoto State (SSCOE), Deborah Samuel, over alleged criticism of Islamic injunction, the Sultan, Saad Abubakar, has condemned the act and recommended prompt arrest as well as prosecution of perpetrators.

The Sultan said that the security agencies should quickly arrest and bring the perpetrators of the injustifiable actions to justice, to serve as deterrent to others planning such across the country.

He also appealed to has urged all students of the college, lecturers and family members to remain calm till the culprits are apprehended.

The monarch encouraged anymore who may be much concerned to ensure peaceful coexistence within the state and nation at large to continuously do so for the country.

Through a statement by the Sultanate Council secretary in Sokoto, Sa’idu Maccido, to the Sultanate, on Thursday, condemned the killing if the student in its totality, and calls for immediate intervention by the security.

“The sultanate council has learnt with dismay the unfortunate happening at the Shehu Sagari College of Education (SSCOE) that led to the loss of life of a female Student of the institution.”

“The sultanate council condemned the incident in it’s totality and has urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the injustifiable incident to justice.”

“The Sultanate Council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful coexistence among all of the state and nation.”

