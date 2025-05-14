Sule Lamido’s consistency deserves celebration

By Farooq Kperogi

Say whatever you like about Sule Lamido, but one thing is beyond dispute: he is one of Nigeria’s most consistent politicians alive today. Since 1999, Lamido has stood firmly with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He has resisted every temptation and opportunity to defect, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so.

In 2013 and 2014, Lamido was part of a faction of the PDP that became known as the “nPDP.” It was at odds with then President Goodluck Jonathan. Yet, when most members of the nPDP defected to the then-emerging All Progressives Congress (APC), he stayed put.

To him, abandoning PDP simply because it was ailing was akin to abandoning a sick child he himself brought into the world.

Today, even as the PDP seems to be faltering and politicians scramble to jump ship to the APC, Lamido remains reliably loyal.

Recently, I came across a fascinating graphic illustrating the convoluted, often confusing, trajectories of party defections by Nigeria’s prominent political figures. If Lamido’s name were placed there, his track would feature just one entry: PDP.

I first met Lamido in Jos in 1999 during the PDP presidential primary convention, where Olusegun Obasanjo emerged as the party’s flagbearer. I was then a young reporter with Weekly Trust, keenly observing Nigeria’s unfolding democracy.

Our paths crossed again in 2010 through my good friend Adagbo Onoja, Lamido’s Special Adviser on Media at the time. Lamido warmly invited me to Dutse to condole with me following my wife’s passing.

On both occasions, I found him sharp-witted, insightful, and intellectually engaging.

I noticed the news buzzing about Lamido’s newly launched autobiography, aptly titled “Being True to Myself.”

The title strikes me as profoundly fitting. Here’s a man whose political life embodies solid consistency and fidelity to his principles.

Once the book hits Amazon, I plan to promptly order it, savor every page, and share my reflections in a detailed review.

Sule Lamido’s story deserves thoughtful attention, whether or not one shares his political stance or his choices while he was in government.