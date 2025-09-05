Sujimoto dismisses EFCC’s money laundering allegations

The Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, has rejected allegations of money laundering after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared him wanted.

The EFCC had earlier announced in Abuja that Ogundele was being sought over alleged involvement in money laundering and mismanagement of project funds.

The anti-graft agency said its investigation was tied to contracts awarded to the developer, including a proposed 69-storey skyscraper in Enugu.

In a video statement released on Friday, Ogundele denied any wrongdoing, stressing that he is neither a thief nor a fugitive.

He said the controversy was connected to a failed deal with the Enugu State Government involving major real estate projects.

Ogundele also explained that delays in the projects were caused by surging construction costs and economic instability.

He maintained that the situation was beyond his control, adding that he was willing to appear before the EFCC to clear his name.

While the businessman has expressed his willingness to cooperate, the anti-graft agency has not yet issued a follow-up statement on whether he has been formally summoned or would face arrest.