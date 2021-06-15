Suicide bomber kills 15 soldiers in Somalia

At least, 15 soldiers were said to have been killed and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a suicide bombing targeted a military training camp, south of the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

It was gathered that the suicide bomber blew himself up at the General Dhagobadan military training camp and killed 15 soldiers in nearby radius while injuring others.

Confirming the development, a police source said that the casualties and those injured were mostly recruits joining the Somali National Army (SNA).

The officer added that those injured were taken to the hospitals for proper medical attention and that normalcy had been returned to the area after the initial apprehension that followed the incident.

“So far, we know that 15 soldiers were killed in the attack. The death toll could rise at any moment. I also saw ambulances entering Madina hospital where they rushed the injured ones from the blast scene,’’ the officer said.

As of time filing this report, no group claimed responsibility yet for the latest attack but the militant group al-Shabab usually conducted similar attacks in the past.

Somalia and partner forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

The al-Shabab group, however, still controls some parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

