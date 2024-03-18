Suicide bomber dies, two injure during explosion in Borno

A suicide bomber has been confirmed dead after detonating the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to his body in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosion, meanwhile, left no fewer than two persons standing close to the bomber with varying degrees of injuries.

ASP Daso Nahum, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the development on Monday, said that the incident occurred at about 8pm yesterday, when the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.

”The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device(IED) close to the roundabout, killing himself.

”Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

”A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy,” he added.

The spokesman, urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance, especially during this period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late night prayers.

”People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies,” he said.