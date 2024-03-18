30.2 C
Lagos
Monday, March 18, 2024
spot_img
National

Suicide bomber dies, two injure during explosion in Borno

By News Desk

0
5

A suicide bomber has been confirmed dead after detonating the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to his body in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosion, meanwhile, left no fewer than two persons standing close to the bomber with varying degrees of injuries.

ASP Daso Nahum, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the development on Monday, said that the incident occurred at about 8pm yesterday, when the Muslim faithful were observing their night prayers.

”The male suicide bomber, who was suspected to be heading to the mosque, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device(IED) close to the roundabout, killing himself.

”Two passersby who were wounded by the explosive were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

”A combined team of security personnel were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident to restore normalcy,” he added.

The spokesman, urged the people to heighten their level of vigilance, especially during this period of Ramadan when most Muslim faithful are observing late night prayers.

”People should make sure that they are vigilant and should not hesitate to report any suspicious moves to the security agencies,” he said.

Previous article
Nigeria: A history of scandals
Next article
Obi recommends review of 2024 budget amid padding controversy

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.