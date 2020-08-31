Sudan, rebels sign peace deal after 17yrs conflict

In a bid to end 17 years of conflicts that had claimed several lives and destroyed property, the Sudanese Government and armed rebel groups have signed a peace agreement designed to restore peace to the country.

The rebel groups that signed the deal include Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) from the western region of Darfur, and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar from the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

At the agreement signed in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, on Monday, both parties agreed to ensure restoration of peace after over a decade of conflict.

Present at the ceremony were Sudan’s Sovereign Council head by Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok as well as other top Sudanese officials.

The deal, however, was signed by Sudan’s commander of fighters in the conflict, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, who rights groups say committed many of the abuses in Darfur.

It would be recalled that Hemeti and Burhan were also blamed for attacks against anti-Bashir protesters in Khartoum in June 2019 that leftover 120 people dead.

The protest leaders agreed to a power-sharing deal with the military whereby Sudan is to hold its first democratic election in decades in 2022.

Sudan’s transitional government spokesman, Fasial Salih, while praising the deal, stated that it was the first priority out of ten issues the transitional government had determined to address.

According to him, since last September a delegation went to Juba and announced the Juba Declaration and that they are happy to accomplish this step but they are aware that still more rounds of talks will be needed with the rebels to achieve peace.