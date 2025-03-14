Sudan places import ban on Kenyan products

Sudan has halted all imports from Kenya in protest over its hosting of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group battling the Sudanese army in a two-year civil war.

According to the decree, the import suspension “is based on Cabinet Decision No. 129 of 2024, which halts all imports from Kenya through all ports, border crossings, airports and entry points.”

This declaration was made in a statement issued by Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Supplies Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali, who noted that the ban will remain till further notice.

The ministerial statement justified the ban as a response to Kenya’s hosting and sponsorship of RSF activities and meetings, stating that the move was necessary to protect Sudan’s national interests and security.

The directive, issued on Friday, explicitly instructs “all relevant authorities to enforce the ban immediately,” ensuring a swift and comprehensive implementation of the import suspension across all applicable government agencies, ports, and border crossings.

Tensions between Kenya and Sudan have been escalating for several months with President William Ruto facing widespread criticism at home for his perceived close ties with the RSF.

On Feb. 20, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Kenya, Kamal Jabara, in protest against Kenya’s involvement in discussions aimed at forming a “parallel government.”

Kenya, however, defended its role, stating that hosting the meetings was part of efforts to find solutions to end the war in Sudan in coordination with the UN and the African Union.

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023 in a war that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.​​​​​​​

International and UN calls for an end to the war are mounting, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.