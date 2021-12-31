Sudan anti-military protest death toll rise to 52 as no fewer than four people have recently died during a crackdown on the nationwide protests against military rule, leaving 346 others injured.

Security forces were said to have reportedly fired tear gas and stun grenades as protesters marched through Khartoum and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri towards the presidential palace Yesterday.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors noted that Thursday’s deaths brought the death toll to 52 since crackdowns on protests against military rule began in October.

Confirming the incident through a statement released on Friday, the Country police stated that the four deceased persons were killed in Omdurman, while others comprising of 297 demonstrators and 49 police forces members were wounded nationwide in the protests, which involved tens of thousands of people.

Reacting to the development, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken wrote on his social media handle that he was troubled by reports of lethal force and the United States “stands with the people of Sudan, as they demand freedom, peace, and justice”.

In the same vein, the U.N. Special Representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, said that he was “deeply disturbed” by the deaths.

However, an adviser to military leader, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, stressed that the military would not allow anyone to pull the country into chaos and that continued protests were a “physical, psychological, and mental drain on the country” and “would not achieve a political solution”.

Also, through a statement, the Khartoum State Ministry of Health said that security forces in Omdurman had prevented ambulances from carrying the wounded to nearby hospitals, adding that the “scale of repression exceeded expectations”.

As gathered, Thursday’s protests marked the 11th round of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup that saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

The Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said that security forces “used excessive repression” on Thursday and called on “regional and international communities and human rights organizations to condemn the coup”.

