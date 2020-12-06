Sub-saharan Africa tallest model bags 2020 achievers award

The Sub-Saharan Africa tallest model, Bakare Mubarak, has been honoured as the 2020 African Youth Ambassador by the African Achievers Awards in recognition of his outstanding contribution to development of the continent.

Mubarak’s recognition, as gathered, was in line with the organiser’s culture of showcasing individuals, who have contributed and impacted the society in their own way.

Standing at a towering height of 6ft 9in, the 24-year-old model, who is also a cultural Ambassador and Consultant, was celebrated alongside great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent during the award 10th anniversary on yesterday.

Before him, previous awardee were former African Union Chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former President of the Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete, Deputy Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Dr Josephine Ojiambo, Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor, and Former Chairperson Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce, Divine Ndikhuluka.

Also awarded during previous editions were Zimbabwe’s former Minister of foreign affairs, Walter Nzembe, former Ghanaian President, Late Prof. Attah Mills, Botswana’s Minister for Sports and Culture, Thapelo Olopeng, Chairman and Founder of Channels Television, John Momoh, among others.

Mubarak is the tallest model in Sub-Saharan and about the same height as the current tallest professional model in the world. Mubarak is a model, an influencer, an actor and an ex pageant king (Mr. Kwara international 2015/16, and also Mr. Nigeria international Kwara 2016/17).

Having worked with renowned brands, such as Fashion TV, Glo Nigeria, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Afro tourism, MESS LA, Itel mobile Nigeria, top tea, among others, Bakare has numerous awards to his credit.

Bakare was the youngest of the 16 delegates from across the world that went on the Nigeria travel week Southwestern tour.

Having acted in a few movies and walked on various runways and editorials, he had carved a niche for himself by gracing some of the most renowned runways in the country with his bold step of blending the African culture with his modeling career.