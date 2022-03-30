Suarez moves ahead of Messi as top scorer

Atlético Madrid striker, Luis Suarez moved ahead of Lionel Messi as the top scorer in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday with his 29th goal, a bicycle kick that helped Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Chile.

The Spanish club player was said to have gained the position after failed to hit the net in Ecuador, where Argentina drew 1-1.

Through his social media handle on Tuesday, Suarez shared alongside a picture of him holding his shirt from the match.

“Special night, special game, special shirt and a goal. What more could I ask for in unique and unforgettable moments for my country?” he said.

As gathered, the South American Football Confederation said Suarez’s 29 goals came in 62 games, two games more than Messi, and his latest was typically spectacular, a bicycle kick from four meters out with 11 minutes remaining.

Federico Valverde doubled Uruguay’s lead in the final moments of the match to cement a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the side under Diego Alonso.

Alonso took over from Oscar Tabarez in December last year after four successive defeats put their qualification hopes in jeopardy and he has since guided his new charges to four straight wins.

Uruguay finished third in the qualifying group behind Brazil and Argentina and ahead of Ecuador, who took the fourth automatic qualifying place.

