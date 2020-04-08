Report on Interest

Tribunal affirms Kwara governor election

Abdulwaheed Usamah

UAE drone attack kills seven in Libya

Olawale

Makinde is engaging in political masturbation- MURIC

Olawale
NationalNews

Students tasks FG, Governors on aggressive public enlightenment during lockdown

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Students under the aegis of Muslim students’ society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged Federal and State Government to intensify public enlightenment on importance of social distancing and stay-at-home measures, in order to get citizens support.
The  charge is coming amid current lockdown directed by president Muhammadu Buhari  to contain the continuous spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in Nigeria as most citizens within the grassroot levels still disregard the order claiming the pandemic virus only affecting  rich.
Recall that while some youths took to the streets to play football, others resumed normal activities as soon as it is 4:00pm in Lagos not minding the social distancing  precautions.
Reacting in an official statement against  the backdrop of inactiveness of local government authorities on this development, the Amir,( President) of Lagos state Area Unit of the Students body, Dr Saheed Ashafa said the dormant mode at which they now operate is very dangerous for Nigerians  as a people.
“It is unfortunate that most local government authorities if not all are too passive at this critical moment. The dormant mode at which they now operate is very dangerous for us as a people” he said
According to  the students leader, Ashafa, It is expected at this time that there should be continuous public enlightenment at the grassroots about the hazard involved in ignoring social distancing and other precautionary measures against the pandemic.
He  appealed to the state government to issue appropriate directive to local government authorities mandating them to embark on grassroots public enlightenment across the length and breadth of their locality.
This measure is believed to be urgently compelling to lessen the pressure being faced by the front-line health workers.
Olawale 834 posts 9 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.