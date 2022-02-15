Students take Aregbesola’s aide shooting protest to NSCDC headquarters

Dozens of students took over headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osogbo, Osun State capital, protesting against sporadic shootings allegedly carried out by its personnel attached to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, during his visit to the state.

The students, who barricaded the entrance of the security outfit, condemn the act and described the shooting as indiscriminate action and that the law enforcement officers’ shooting puts residents in panic for several minutes in the state.

Occupying the NSCDC entrance on Tuesday, the protesters were armed with placards with different inscriptions including “NSCDC are we safe”; “NSCDC threatens our people in Osun”; and ”Stop brutality against Osun residents,”

The students stormed the headquarters under the aegis of the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) were led to the NSCDC headquarters by the group’s President, Moshood Yusuf, and were denied entry into the premises.

The group’s president decried the alleged shootings by NSCDC personnel attached to the convoy of Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state, in some parts of the state capital, saying this conduct was unprofessional.

“It is regrettable that the officers and the men of the corps that is known for decency, discipline, and patriotism have been turned to political tormentors in the state, and we have no choice than to cry to your good office before the people of the state begin to lose their lives in the hands of NSCDC Tactical Force in Osun,” said Yusuf.

“It is understandable that the NSCDC is under the supervision and control of Federal Ministry of Interior, being superintended by the former governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, … but we strongly believe that NSCDC, as a security outfit, must be completely excused as a willing tool to destabilise the state.”

He called on the NSCDC authorities and the minister to verify their claims and investigate shootings with a view to ensuring that the culprits were sanctioned accordingly.

“For your information, we have not had it so terribly in recent times with this level of abuse and the involvement of (NSCDC) officers extremely complicating the political tension in the state,” Yusuf said.

“We have decided to escalate this matter to your office because we have it on good authority that most of the personnel are also drawn from neighbouring states, and if security apparatus with the constitutional responsibility of protecting the people are now at the peak of political violence against the citizens, it calls for serious concern as a state.

“We, however, demand the investigation of the NSCDC officers involved in yesterday’s (Monday’s) sporadic shooting in Osogbo and punish them in accordance with relevant laws of the NSCDC for public disturbance and threat to public peace.”

