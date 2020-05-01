Students advocate for health workers, other COVID-19 front liners protection

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) in Lagos State, has urged government at all levels prioritise protection of health officials and other frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus within Nigerian borders.

The student body explained that the call had become imperative following reports that more healthcare workers are testing positive for the deadly respiratory disease in line of duty.

The Amir, MSSN Lagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, said both states and Federal governments must ensure provision of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers who are in the front line battle against the ongoing global pandemic virus in Nigeria.

Ashafa, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday to commemorate the 2020 Workers’ Day, said the need for the provision of adequate personal protective equipment as required for the front line healthcare workers on the parts of governments cannot be overemphasized during this trying times.

“We particularly acknowledge the rare sacrifice of our healthcare workers in facing the heavy demands of the pandemic coronavirus with uncommon doggedness,” the statement read in part.

The Students leader who is currently leading a covid- 19 Incident Volunteers team in Lagos tasked the government to pay special attention to the private sectors for protection of workers welfare, noting that necessary palliative should be rendered to ensure job security at the sector.

He also warned against retrenchment of workers without due process as the economic effects occassioned by coronavirus bites harder, saying such action will leave the country with huge negative consequences.

Furthermore, Ashafa also lauded Nigerian workers for their resilience despite the tough conditions being experienced in the last couple of months .

“Although we are currently experiencing a tough period, the last one year has recorded success for the Labour Union,” the statement added.