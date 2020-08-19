Students protest Nigerian varsities closure

Dozens of undergraduate students took to the streets of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to protest over Federal Government’s continued closure of tertiary institutions to prevent community transmission of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The students said that the continued closure had disrupted the institutions’ academic calendar and that reopening the schools would not aid coronavirus transmission in the country.

During the protest staged on Wednesday, the protesters chanted several rhymes and were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to express their displeasures over the continued closure of schools.

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Universities Students, appealed came barely a week after Minister of State for Education, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced that the tertiary institutions would remain under lock pending when the virus spread subsided.

While expressing dissatisfaction over tertiary institution closure, the protesters appealed that the government should introduce modalities as it was done for religious houses, markets, and others.

The students assured the government that when schools are reopened, efforts would be made to ensure that strict compliance with the modalities introduced.

Speaking to the Guild, James John, one of the comrades noted that all observations have been made even as they wait for the Presidential Task Force (PTF) guidelines and modalities towards school reopening.

” I do not see any reason the institution should still be closed down while market places, worship centers are open. If you go to Maraba market, you will observe how jampacked they are without observing guidelines. If they can survive without observing the necessary precautions, why can’t we that are learned survive it?

‘’Are they saying campuses are the only place to contact the coronavirus? He questioned.