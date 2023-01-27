Students promise Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu over 4M votes during 2023 election

Students from no fewer than 10 tertiary institutions in Lagos State have unanimously endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, promising to give both flagbearers over 4 million votes during the upcoming general election in the state.

They said that their decision to endorse both candidates, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, was based on their contribution towards education and human development in the state.

The students added that the recent upgrade of the Colleges of education and polytechnics further convinced them that giving Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu their votes would bring geometric development to education in Lagos.

The students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University(LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic of Technology( LASPOTECH), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) amongst others endorsed the candidates on Friday during a rally at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium).

Presidenting the governor a certificate of endorsement, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ishaq Giwa, described the Governor as being super active in terms of governance.

Giwa promised Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that the students would often be available, to work with them so as to achieve their dream during upcoming poll in the state.

“We are here to tell you that we are with you on this journey. Be rest assured that we will always be there for you anytime that you call on us”, he added.

Also, the Student Union leader for LASUED, Okechukwu Samuel, disclosed that the APC has made the state conducive for non-indigenes to achieve whatever they dream off, saying I never believed that I could be leading a school in Lagos but here I am doing so. This is an indication that the governor has made the state open for everyone irrespective of their ethnic and status”.

Accepting the endorsement on behalf of himself and Tinubu, the governor described the students’ gesture as a morale booster in their ongoing campaign for the 2023 poll.

While recalling that during the last strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), non of the State institution down tools because his administration was taking care of the students and lecturers, the governor stressed that his administration would continue to focus on providing opportunities to the youth as well as building tertiary institutions that can compete with those abroad.

He said, “I want to thank you for all your leadership that has put this together. I want to thank you for coming to validate all that you have been doing in your various schools.

“We are just starting. The agenda for greater Lagos is rising in our education, in our tertiary institutions and our secondary schools and it will touch each and everyone.

“When there was a strike and the country was shut down, you didn’t lose one day. You were working and you were working very well. We have moved from one university to three universities.

“I handed the biggest students arcade in the whole country to you. Today, we are giving additional buses for you. We want your life to be meaningful. This endorsement, we are not going to take it for granted. We will support you and give you the enabling environment.”

“What we are doing here today is about your future. It is about giving an opportunity to you, you have no any other country. It is for us to create an ambiance so that your future will be better. That is why you want to support us.

“We want to compete with the world. LASU is the best in the country. The other two will also compete as the best in the world,” the Governor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

