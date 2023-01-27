Students promise Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu over 4M votes during 2023 election

Students from no fewer than 10 tertiary institutions in Lagos State have unanimously endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term, promising to give both flagbearers over 4 million votes during the upcoming general election in the state.
They said that their decision to endorse both candidates, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, was based on their contribution towards education and human development in the state.
The students added that the recent upgrade of the Colleges of education and polytechnics further convinced them that giving Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu their votes would bring geometric development to education in Lagos.
The students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University(LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic of Technology( LASPOTECH), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) amongst others endorsed the candidates on Friday during a rally at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium).
Presidenting the governor a certificate of endorsement, the National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ishaq Giwa, described the Governor as being super active in terms of governance.
Giwa promised Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu that the students would often be available, to work with them so as to achieve their dream during upcoming poll in the state.
“We are here to tell you that we are with you on this journey. Be rest assured that we will always be there for you anytime that you call on us”, he added.
Also, the Student Union leader for LASUED, Okechukwu Samuel, disclosed that the APC has made the state conducive for non-indigenes to achieve whatever they dream off, saying I never believed that I could be leading a school in Lagos but here I am doing so. This is an indication that the governor has made the state open for everyone irrespective of their ethnic and status”.
