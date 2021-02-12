Students mourn Jakande amid glowing tributes

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has mourned elder statesman and first civilian governor of the Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, amid glowing tributes over his exploits in the education sector during his tenure.

They argued that the governor remained the best administrator the state has ever had, particularly in the areas of education and housing projects which till his death set him apart from his contemporaries.

The Amir (president) of MSSN in Lagos State, Miftahudeen Thanni, described Jakande as a great achiever who committed his entirely life to the service of humanity and a great visionary leader to sketch the blueprint for a prosperous Lagos through quality public education.

According to him, no governor in Lagos has been able to match the achievements of the late Jakande in the educational sector. He remains the most educationally-friendly governor. Up till now, his records in the education sector remain unparalleled by others.

“While Jakande promoted free and quality education, other governors increased school fees despite the low minimum wage and economic hardship in the state.

“The deceased has made landmark achievements that will never be forgotten in the history of the state. Today, his housing policies still remain reference points for successive governments.

“He was such an outstanding administrator that his time as a Governor remains a yardstick for good governance in the state. Our advice is that Jakande’s death should be a lesson to all politicians and leaders in the country.

“They should be reminded that they will one day be asked to give an account of their deeds. If they escape and deceive fellow humans, they cannot escape the judgment of God. We pray that Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him paradise. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Thanni in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91. Jakande, a former journalist was Lagos State Governor from 1979 to 1983, and later served as Minister of Works under the military government of Gen. Sani Abacha.

His administration as Lagos State Governor left a legacy of massive infrastructure development during his four-year stint especially through numerous Jakande Estates built across the state as well as his sterling investment in education.