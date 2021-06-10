Students, lecturers identify Lagos Job initiative to reduce health sector brain drain

After undergoing several days of entrepreneurship and employability skills training, both physical and online, students and lecturers of Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Public Health, have identified the programme sponsored by the State Government under its Jobs Initiative Lagos (JIL), as a catalyst to reduce brain drain that had affected the country’s health sector over the years.

They said that the extension of entrepreneurial training to medical schools has helped to further expose the students to other opportunities in the country’s health sector that could be explored to be gainfully employed and become employers of labour across the country.

These solutions were identified at end of the training held within the College premises in Igando, Alimosho Local Government, organised by the government through Office Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, for student nurses and midwife in final year and penultimate year towards preparing them for opportunities including immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour.

In an interview with pressmen after the training yesterday, President, Lagos State College of Nursing Student Association, Timothy Bada, commended the government’s idea to extend the employability program to medical students, saying the move has helped him to see beyond what he was been taught daily in class.

Bada explained that after undergoing the training, he had become more exposed to other opportunities that were available within the health sector of the country that he could explore and earn more income for himself.

He said: “This is an aspect that Nigeria needs to effect required change in the health sector. I will say that I appreciate the Lagos State Government for the gesture. This programme has actually enlightened me on what to do after leaving school.

“This is an addition to our profession because most of our senior colleagues often focus on caring for patients alone, I am not saying that is wrong because it is our primary responsibility, but when we put in some other extra activities that the community can recognise, it will bring more money that can help to cater for our needs”, the president added.

Another student, Alimah Biliamin, disclosed that through the training, she had learnt a key factor that could assist her to become employable immediately after leaving school and possibly areas that she could venture into within the country’s health sector earn money for herself rather than looking abroad.

Biliamin, who appealed that the training should be mandated for all students, disclosed that many students do not understand the opportunities embedded in the training and that compelling them will give a better understanding.

“I have done some of the courses outside and I know how much I had to pay to get it. But with the government giving it out for free, one must commend them. I must appreciate the government for giving me this opportunity. And I appeal that all students should be made to undergo the training”, the student nurse said.

She added that the training had also given her an opportunity to understand how best to manage time within hospital wards and also engage in other areas that could make her become relevant.

The Student Adviser for the institution, Matthew Friday, commended the state government for the initiative, just as he stressed that it had exposed students’ to other soft skills required to become employable immediately after leaving school,

Friday added that training would further reduce the rate at which Nigerians health practitioners consider leaving the country particularly the young crops of health providers that were just inducted into the sector.

The Assistant Project Coordinator, LoftInc Allied Partners Limited, the organisation collaborating with the state government on the training programme, Olatokunbo Aiyenimelo, while addressing the students, disclosed that the aim was to prepare them for the life after school particularly how to become employable immediately.

Aiyenimelo, while noting that the students were trained on how best they could write their Curriculum Vitae (CV), and become employers’ preferred choice, added that the students were put through work etiquettes including soft skills, that would give them required edge wherever they go after school.

She said: “To ensure that they become employers and good employees that can work effectively in the 21st century, we also trained them on how they could coordinate their data using different digital tools that could ease their stress at work”.

