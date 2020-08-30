Students jubilate over schools reopening in Lagos

The planned school resumption across Lagos State has been greeted with wider jubilation among students in the state, saying the announcement was in the best interst of students and for continuation of academic calender disrupted by outbreak of coronavirus.

The developmenet followed Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval for resumption of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state, barely five months after closure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu said that while tertiary institutions would reopen next month, September 14, primary and secondary schools were currently pegged for resumption on September 21st.

At the 18th state-wide briefing held at the State House in Marina on Saturday, the governor stated that resumption of the primary and secondary schools could be subjected to further review in the ongoing modeling of the State’s response to the pandemic. The re-opening order came six months after all tertiary institutions and basic schools were shut on the order of the Government, following the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But, reacting to the announcement on Sunday, the students, under the aegis of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, commended the state government for the reopening. Through a statement released to newsmen, the Amir (president) of the MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, urged the state to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in schools. “We are joyous with this development. However, we appeal that basic amenities should be provided. Considering that markets and other open places have been opened, there would be no convincing reason to shut schools down.

“But we must ensure that schools are well-prepared to accommodate these pupils and ensure that this does not lead to community transmission.

“We urge the government to provide the required facilities and ensure a thorough compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“While we call for the cooperation of parents, teachers, lecturers, and students in ensuring that the government does not regret reopening schools. ”

The students reiterated calls for the provision of palliatives for private schools in the state.

“We also appeal to government across all levels to assist private schools with palliatives. This will help to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the schools and their teachers. This has been done in other sectors and education should not be left out.

“We are scared that there may be a massive job loss in many private schools with COVID-19 not likely to go away any time soon,” the statement added.