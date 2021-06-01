Students fix June 12 for national protest against insecurity

Students, under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have fixed June 12 for national protest against insecurity, saying younger generations cannot continue looking away from the rising anomaly across Nigeria.

They also decried the worsening insecurity in the country and its ripple effects, particularly on students across Nigeria who have been abducted and killed by non-state actors slowly throwing the nation into crisis.

NANS President, Sunday Asefon, said that the continued silence and alleged inaction of relevant stakeholders have continued to embolden the terrorists, adding that it has become imperative for the students to wade in through protesting across the country.

Asefon, who condemned the recent kidnap of over 200 students of Islamiyya School in Rafi Council area of Niger State, announced the relocation of NANS national headquarters to the North Central state pending when the students would be released.

Briefing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the students’ leader maintained that the body’s members would be filing out en masse in raising their voices through prayers and protests as part of their contribution to ensure a safer Nigerian where students can learn in an atmosphere of peace.

According to him, Nigerians have to come together to see what can be done on the issue of insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country and we will be using that route in contributing our own quota.

“I hereby declare 11th June as the national students’ day of prayers. Prayers shall be offered for the repose of our students who have died in the hands of kidnappers. Prayers shall be held for the safe return of our students who are still with their kidnappers.

“I hereby declare June 12, 2021, as the National Day of Peaceful Protest to call on the government to act decisively towards addressing insecurity in our schools, campuses and also announce a proactive measure or strategy towards ensuring safer schools.

“What are we celebrating as democracy when many of our students are in kidnappers’ den? What are we celebrating when people are not at peace, when insecurity is threatening our existence when killings and banditry are the order of the day? Democracy is about people, but what are we celebrating as democracy day when the people are being killed?”

