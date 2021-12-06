Students begin investigation into Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s death

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to probe the circumstances that led to the death of 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni, and unravel the truth about the whole incident.

The students’ body explained that the move had become imperative following reactions the development had continue generating, including condemnations nationwide, both online and offline.

To achieve the objective, the students explained that they had set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter and report back the body, adding that the association would stand and watch while such serious matter was diving the country.

The NANS South-West Zonal Coordinator, Kappo Samuel, assured that the body would stop at nothing in unraveling the truth by taking up the case and ensuring that justice was done.

Speaking on Monday, Samuel explained that that the constitution of the committee was in line with the directive of the national leadership of the association, adding that the fact-finding committee would comprise of 11 members.

According to him, the efforts by the school management are not enough. Concrete investigations must be done to discover what really happened to Sylvester.

“It is on this premise, that the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students South-West Zone, has recommended and submitted an 11-man investigating committee as requested by the national leadership of NANS and we expect that in due course the leadership will ratify and publish the names of the members of the committee.

“The committee’s duty and obligation are to unravel what transpired and led to the death of this young boy and give necessary measures or solutions that will hinder future occurrences. We also need the police to act immediately and investigate the circumstances and events that led to his death.

“We have informed the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo and officials of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, and the Federal Ministry of Education to probe allegations of bullying and negligence.

“A thorough and transparent investigation and prosecution of those found to be culpable in this saddening incident have been requested. Social protection is particularly important for children, in view of this crime, we also throw in our concern for children with disabilities to ensure the protection of children is inclusive of them.

“Justice must be served and seen to be served for this 12-year-old Sylvester and his family, as injustice anywhere is definitely an injustice to everyone,” he said.

