Student threaten civil disobedience, protest against fuel price hike, others

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) has disclosed that plans are being concluded by the body to mobilise undergraduates across the country to storm the street in protesting against planned hike in price of fuel.

The national student body explained that no efforts would be spared in rejecting the planned hike and that the nation’s economy would be shutdown through massive civil disobedience should the government continue with its plan.

NANS’ Senate President, Chuks Okafor, said that though the plan has been halt, the students would not hesitate the storm the street should the government contemplate increasing pump price in the foreseeable future going by several media reports.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday, Okafor maintained that Nigerian students would resist any attempt aimed at increasing pump price during such times Nigerians were battling dwindling economic impact.

According to him, such increment by the government will inflict further pains on the Nigerian suffering masses with incessant increase of the pump price of petrol.

“Each time there is an increase in the pump price of petroleum products, most especially the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the costs of transportation, food items and other essential products, materials and services skyrockets.

“This constant unprecedented increase of prices at the expense of the average Nigerian citizens who are struggling under intense pressure to survive due to an unbearable harsh national economy has made their lives suffocatingly worse,” he said.

Furthermore, he frowned at what he described as unwarranted increase in tariffs and cost of products and services rendered by agencies that are directly under the control of the federal government.

“It is even more worrisome that despite the fact that majority of Nigerians are very poor, jobless, and most workers earning below basic minimum wage (which is in itself not even a living wage), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the NNPC out of their consistent insensitivity towards the plight of Nigerians decided to test the continued patience of Nigerians by attempting to increase pump price of PMS from 165 to 212 per liter.

“We therefore, wish to seriously warn that we will not hesitate to shutdown the nation’s economy through massive civil disobedience should the government contemplate increasing pump prices in the foreseeable future.

“NANS wishes to state clearly that it will no longer fold her hands and watch the over 50 million of her members from primary to tertiary institution levels and the general populace suffer grossly from the prevalent insensitivity and policies of government that is making life hard and unbearable for the average citizen of this country.

“NANS wishes to inform the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), PPPRA, and indeed the Federal Government that since they have now reversed to the last increased price, it should remain so because NANS under this current leadership through the help of its structures and organs around the country will resist any attempt by this government to further increase the cost of PMS,” he added.