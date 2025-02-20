31.1 C
Lagos
Thursday, February 20, 2025
spot_img
National

Student dies under collapsed school building in Yobe

0
11

A student has been confirmed dead and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a school building collapsed in Yobe.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

Previous article
JUST IN: Police arraigns Portable for assaulting Ogun workers
Next article
IBB admits MKO Abiola as 1993 presidential election winner

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.