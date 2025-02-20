National Student dies under collapsed school building in Yobe 20 February 2025 0 11 A student has been confirmed dead and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a school building collapsed in Yobe. MORE DETAILS COMING. Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp Previous articleJUST IN: Police arraigns Portable for assaulting Ogun workersNext articleIBB admits MKO Abiola as 1993 presidential election winner Related Articles National Hamas hands over four deceased hostages to Israel National Lagos court remands 14 Phillipine nationals over identity theft in Nigeria National Teenager kills two women inside Czech supermarket LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Stay Connected0FansLike0FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe - Advertisement - Latest Articles National Hamas hands over four deceased hostages to Israel National Lagos court remands 14 Phillipine nationals over identity theft in Nigeria National Teenager kills two women inside Czech supermarket National APC pulls out from Osun LG election National IBB admits MKO Abiola as 1993 presidential election winner Load more