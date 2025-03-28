UK student bags 39yrs jail term for killing athlete coach

A 20-year-old criminology student, Nasen Saadi, has been sentenced to 39 years’ imprisonment for the murder of a woman at the Dorset beach of the United Kingdom.

Saadi was sentenced for stabbing to death a 34-year-old sports coach, Amie Gray, and the attempted murder of friend Leanne Miles on Bournemouth beach 11 months ago.

During his trial on Friday, the prosecuting counsel told the court that Saadi had carefully researched how police investigated murders, adding that after the attack, he hid his weapon and disposed of all the clothes he was wearing, leaving no traces of DNA or fingerprints at the scene.

The counsel also explained how the convict had refused to provide the police with his phone’s passcode, thereby preventing them from using technology to pinpoint his location on the beach.

However, the prosecutor added that detectives from Dorset built a robust circumstantial case that ultimately proved the defendant was the murderer.

“The defendant, who chose not to give evidence, always denied carrying out the attacks, saying it was a case of mistaken identity and adding that he must have “blacked out” when they happened,” the prosecutor said.

“In the lead-up to the attack, Saadi bought six knives, including a machete and a hunting knife, and repeatedly searched for details of murders, including those of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Cheshire, 13-year-old Milly Dowler from Surrey, and the Miyazawa family in Setagaya,” he added.

The prosecution had suggested he had carried out the killing because he wanted to achieve notoriety as the star of a real-life crime drama he had directed.

After reviewing evidence provided in the statement by the prosecutor, the delivering Judge, Justice Cutts, sentenced Saadi to a minimum of 39 years in jail.

“‘Your preparations included finding the right location to murder someone and to avoid detection. You had also clearly decided the beach was the place to locate your victim.

‘You were clearly thinking of how to approach and run from your victim. You chose Amie Gray and Leanne Miles because you had a grievance of society as a whole, and with women. No doubt you thought you had committed the perfect crime” she said.