Versities’ lecturers strike continues for another 12 weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its ongoing strike for another 12 weeks. This according to them is to give the government enough time to resolve all outstanding issues with the striking lecturers.

The long-drawn battle between the union and the federal government over salaries, wages, and other benefits led to strike action on Feb 14, making public universities shut nationwide.

Earlier today, the union’s president, Emmanuel Osodeke, announced the extension of its three-month prolonged strike by an additional three months, at the ASUU headquarters at the University of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital territory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

