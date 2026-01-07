Strasbourg appoints English tactician as Rosenoir’s successor

French Ligue 1 side, FC Strasbourg, have announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as manager to replace the departed Liam Rosenoir.

O’Neil was appointed by the club to fill its vacant managerial position after Rosenoir moved to Chelsea as the club aims to improve on domestic and continental competition involvements.

The club stated that the Englishman, who became a free agent after his dismissal by Wolves during the 2024/25 season, became the leading contender for the role, adding that he has the ability to steer the side positively in its targets in the ongoing campaign.

”I am proud to join this incredible club and I can’t wait to get started,” O’neil said after his appointment on Wednesday.

”Racing has a unique history, extraordinary passion, great resilience and, of course, loyal supporters who want to see this team play beautiful football and succeed,” he added.

”We have a high-quality group of players and clear, ambitious goals for the season. My priority is to work hard with the team and give everything for the club’s successes.”

O’Neil inherits a Racing Strasbourg side who are seventh on 24 points in the Ligue 1 and a winless run of five games. The side travel away to Arances for a domestic cup fixture on January 10 before hosting Metz in the league on January 18.