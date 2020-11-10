Strange disease hits Oyo communities, leaves 11 persons hospitalised

Atleast 11 persons were said to have been hospitalized in Lagelu Local Government Area, Oyo State after the outbreak of a strange ailment within the council.

As gathered, the cause of the disease was unknown and had caused panic across the state even as residents battle to adhere to government Coronavirus protocols.

Although the cause of the sickness is reported to be cholera in the face of the symptoms shown by those that had contracted the disease.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Bashiru Bello, who confirmed the outbreak of the disease on Tueaday, debunked reports of death from the ailment.

Bello, however, explained that samples have been taken from those already hospitalised and the results were being expected to determine next line of action.

He added that pending the outcome of the tests, he could not attribute it to cholera, although he confirmed that health officials sent to the area had reported poor hygienic conditions and lack of access to clean and potable water in the communities.