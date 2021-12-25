Stories around Christmas is mysterious- Cleric

The Pastor-in-charge of Foursquare Gospel church, Miracle center, Iwaya, Yaba, Elijah Olubola has said that Christmas is a miracle because God will always prove himself to be God as the stories around Christmas is mysterious.

Olubola stated that everything God does in one’s life is a miracle and how He mysteriously answers prayers is the same.

“Christmas revolves around a story of miracles, starting from the story of Zacharia and Elizabeth conceiving John the Baptist as the fore runner of Jesus Christ, God’s visitation to Mary to announce what has never happened before. A virgin conceiving without meeting a man. It’s a great miracle. The conception of our Lord Jesus Christ is a miracle

“We are celebrating the graciousness of God. Our God is gracious to mankind and to anyone who believes in him and that is what we are celebrating. ” he said.

He said that love is the reason why Jesus came to the world in the form of a man on earth to save humanity from their sins and iniquities.

Quoting Isaiah 9:6, he said that Jesus was born to raise us from the death of sin and suffered to give us a new beginning with God.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

He is the light of the world. He knew that the world needed him and he offered himself to take our place. To bear the sins of the world to make us who we are in him. Christ is born today, He was born to save humanity. It’s a story of amazing” he said.

He enjoined the congregation to show love to everyone this season just as Christ has loved us to do the same, adding that Love is the greatest gift to give anyone this season.

“Just like Paul said that ‘silver and gold I have not’ Love doesn’t cost a thing. Spread love to people this season. It could be your smile or a little check up on someone but make sure you spread the message of love as you celebrate Christmas.” he said.

He further urged the congregation to be security conscious and observe COVID-19 protocols as they go about their celebrations or travels.

