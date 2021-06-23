Storekeeper defiles neighbor’s six-year-old daughter in Jigawa

The PPRO added that the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referal Centre in the state capital, Dutse, for medical examination and expert report for further investigation to ascertain the girl’s status.
Lawal added that the case was under investigation at the state criminal investigation and intelligence department in Dutse.
The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar has approved a law that proposes the death sentence for rapists and kidnappers. However, cases of rape in the state have continued to rise with the police recording 35 cases in four months since the time the law was approved.