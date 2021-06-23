Storekeeper defiles neighbor’s six-year-old daughter in Jigawa

The Nigerian Police has arrested and detained a 25-year-old storekeeper, Ibrahim Haruna for allegedly defiling his neighbor’s six-year-old daughter (name withheld) in Gawuna Quarters within the Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The suspect, a resident of Gawuna Quarters in Hadejia town, was reported to have lured the minor, who leaves in the same house with him, into his shop and violated her.

As stated, Haruna was apprehended by police operatives attached to the division in Hadejia of the Jigawa State Police Command after the victim’s mother, Maryam Kani, reported the incident to the law enforcement agency.

Confirming the arrest, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Lawal Shiisu, in a statement yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on June 17, 2021, following the complaint, and the suspect has been taken into custody for investigation.

The PPRO added that the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referal Centre in the state capital, Dutse, for medical examination and expert report for further investigation to ascertain the girl’s status. Lawal added that the case was under investigation at the state criminal investigation and intelligence department in Dutse. The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar has approved a law that proposes the death sentence for rapists and kidnappers. However, cases of rape in the state have continued to rise with the police recording 35 cases in four months since the time the law was approved.

